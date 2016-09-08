World’s largest $60 billion technology merger between Dell and EMC complete

Dell’s go-to-market strength with SMB and EMC’s strength with large enterprises are likely to help combined entity – Dell Technologies

The world’s largest $60 billion technology merger between EMC Corporation and Dell has completed, said Dell Technologies in a statement. The announcement came after China recently granted the regulatory clearance for the merger. With this merger, the combined entity – Dell Technologies – becomes the world’s largest privately-controlled technology company having the size of $74 billion.

According to Dell Technologies, this combination creates a $74 billion technology giant with an expansive tech portfolio that dives into the fast-growing areas of hybrid cloud, software-defined data center, converged infrastructure, platform-as-a-service, data analytics, mobility and cybersecurity.

In addition, Dell’s go-to-market strength with small business and mid-market customers and EMC’s strength with large enterprises and stands as a market leader in many of the most important and high-growth areas of the $2 trillion information technology market is likely to help Dell Technologies explore new business avenues and faster roll-outs of products and services.

With this merger, the Dell Technologies now owns Dell client solutions business and the Dell EMC infrastructure solutions business – both of which are supported by Dell EMC Services. In addition, Dell Technologies now also has Boomi, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware in its portfolio.

The Texas headquartered company claims, this unique structure combines the focus and innovation of a startup with the global scale and service of a large enterprise. “We are at the dawn of the next industrial revolution. Our world is becoming more intelligent and more connected by the minute, and ultimately will become intertwined with a vast Internet of Things, paving the way for our customers to do incredible things. This is why we created Dell Technologies. We have the products, services, talent and global scale to be a catalyst for change and guide customers, large and small, on their digital journey,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, in a statement.

According the Dell Technologies, while company is a privately controlled, but will publicly report its financial results, enabling it to better focus investments on its customer and partner ecosystem over the long term. As part of announcement, the company also unveiled its new branding.