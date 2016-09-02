Videocon d2h enhances video experiences with Cisco virtualized video processing

Cisco Virtual DCM Provides Picture Quality and Flexibility Enabling Videocon d2h to Lead the Market with Innovative Consumer Video Services

Cisco announced that Videocon d2h India’s leading DTH platform has selected the Cisco Virtual DCM to provide its subscribers with superior video experiences. The deployment provides Videocon d2h with a flexible infrastructure and simplified operations for advanced video processing functionality taking advantage of virtualization and orchestration from Cisco’s Virtualized Video Processing (V2P) platform.

The Virtual DCM provides Videocon d2h, the bandwidth efficiencies to deploy new services and meet ever-increasing consumer demands for 4K, multiscreen, OTT and Cloud DVR. The Cisco Visual Networking Index Forecast 2015-2020 predicts that by 2020, 82% of IP traffic by will be video, and 50% of IP video traffic will be HD/UHD, and mobile devices will drive most of the growth, making 43% of IP traffic. With availability of more content for an ever ­­­­­increasing number of video-enabled devices, it is critical to maximize video delivery over available bandwidth and multiple networks.

Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Director, Videocon d2h said, “Our association with V2P platform of Cisco provides us the ability to enhance, extend and enrich video offerings so that today’s consumers receive more immersive and personalized viewing experience. Our focus is on innovating and extending the service offerings like 4K UHD, OTT as per the changing preference thus enriching viewing pleasure.”

“The time is right to capitalize on the unprecedented opportunities presented by the wave of digitization in the country. When it comes to customer service, digitization empowers us to better understand our customers.” said Anil Khera, CEO Videocon d2h. “We are committed to creating the highest-quality consumer experience. 4K content is the future and with this development we are completely geared up and future-ready to embark on the cloud journey. We look forward to working closely with Cisco on the implementation of the solution to provide better consumer experience.” he added

“Today digital platforms are changing the way people experience television. Cisco’s V2P solutions help our customers meet the ever-changing demands of the video industry. Cisco is providing Videocon d2h with a platform to transform its business in India to develop and deliver dynamic, secure new services with the agility and speed necessary to stay ahead of competition. Our association with Videocon reflects our continued commitment to deliver the right IT platform to enhance their customer service and loyalty” said Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India & SAARC.