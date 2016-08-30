The growth of healthcare sector will be exponential and not linear

The CIO Crown 2016, a two day CIO centric congregation got over in Mumbai. The event saw presentations from CIOs, vendors and panel discussions for the CIO community to take learnings from. A separate healthcare track was organised on day two, witnessing a good turnout from Hospital CIOs.



C. S. Suryanarayan, Country Sales Manager HPE, Aruba spoke about ‘Mobile-first Healthcare’. “The Availability, Security, Manageability and affordability of the IT systems is essential for serving the patients with optimum healthcare services, at the right time,” says Suryanarayan.



On the point of availability, all the necessary staff should be made available with reliable network services to provide patient care with utmost consistency. The importance of Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) cannot be overemphasised here.



On security he spoke about the implications of BYOD, IoT, compliance and regulations like HIPPA; the importance of role based access to doctors, nurses, patients, guests and medical equipments.



Post deployment, the IT systems should be made manageable. Thus comes the point of Manageability. The hospitals should have the ability to centrally control the network; the importance of a single dashboard of all the applications running in the hospital. Aruba has also tied up with Microsoft for API integration for Skype related features.



Suryanarayan also stressed upon the importance of point of care decision support for e.g. the doctors having all the patient related data on his tablet during the regular patient visit.



The next presentation was by Girish V, Founder and MD, Numarga Services. The topic was on the ‘Next 10 years in Healthcare’, how technology is going to grow exponentially, spurred by startups – the growth would not be linear but a big leap forward.



He explained the future of healthcare dividing the ten year period into three year slots and which technologies will take shape in the respective year range – (2017 – 2020), (2021 – 2023), (2024 – 2026). Interestingly, Numarga is working on each of the technologies mentioned.



By 2017 – 2020, the healthcare institutions would have completely absorbed the mobility, IoT, digital wallets, UPI technologies; full MR digitisation; Paid and on demand medical record access; collaborative second opinion services; first responder services



In the next range ((2021 – 2023), ICUs will be driven by IoT; on demand and interactive healthcare programmes on TV and virtual reality goggles; extended coverage through augmented care solutions; usage of machine learning for capacity optimisation; Decision Support System (DSS) report submission for instant insurance claims; voice based health; Evolution of Patient Care As a Service (PCAAS).



The event also witnessed the pre-event launch of ‘Hospital Tech’. A common platform for hospital CIOs to discuss the latest happenings in the hospital information technology space. It’s also to share learnings within the healthcare CIO community. The Theme of the platform is ‘Adapting and Implementing Healthcare IT’, the website has been launched (www.hospitaltech.co.in), the members also have an ongoing whatsapp group.



The two-day event saw the country’s leading CIO IT innovators and thinkers come together to explore the existence of a digital revolution of transformation – Disruption – Acceleration.



Some of the prominent CIOs who participated at CIO Crown 2016 include – Anil Garg, CIO, Dabur, Jagdish Belwal, CIO, Tata Motors, Sankarson Banerjee, CTO Projects, National Stock Exchange of India, Anil Shankar, Customer Care Associate and VP – Solutions and Tech, Shoppers Stop, Prasad Patil, CTO, JM Baxi Group, Angshuman Dutta, Head of IT Solutions, Shyam Group, Manas Mati, Executive Director and Head of Technology, Walt Disney India, and Jayantha Prabhu, Group CIO, Essar, Venkat Iyer, Global CIO, Wockhardt, Kalpana Maniar, President and CIO, Edelweiss, Sanjay Mehta, Investor, CIO Angel Network, and Veneeth Purushotaman, CIO, Fortis Healthcare,



