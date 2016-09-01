Tata Sons and Tata Companies tie up with world’s top universities to develop breakthrough technologies

The Tata partnership with academic institutions is part of a global university collaboration programme of Tata companies for strategic outreach to academia across the world.

Tata Sons and Tata companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Tata Steel, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have entered into collaborations to fund research and development opportunities in partnership with the world’s leading academic institutions, including Harvard University, Yale University, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Royal Society, UK.

The financial support, exceeding $25 million, will be spread over time, in line with the tenure of the individual alliances with the institutions. The Tata partnership with academic institutions is part of a global university collaboration programme of Tata companies for strategic outreach to academia across the world. It is aimed at supporting university faculty and students through funded research programmes, sabbaticals, fellowships, and engagements with university leadership, as well as studying long-term research outcomes related to key market needs.

“It is the Tata group’s vision to touch the lives of 25% of the world’s population. To accomplish this vision, we are engaging with the best research institutions around the world to enable sustainable market development in the regions we work and live. This collaborative platform will allow Tata companies to work closely with these leading universities and I have no doubt that the exciting research at these institutions will be strengthened by the market understanding of the Tata group to create outcomes that matter to the world,” said Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, Group Chief Technology Officer, Tata Sons.