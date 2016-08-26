Renesas Electronics expands Renesas Synergy platform for IoT Markets in Asia Pacific

Developers can start MCU software development immediately at the API level so that they can focus on differentiating their own product instead of doing repetitive non-differentiating work

Renesas Electronics Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation has announced that the Renesas Synergy Platform is now available in Asia Pacific markets. Renesas Synergy is a complete and qualified platform with fully integrated software, a scalable family of microcontrollers (MCUs), and unified development tools to speed embedded system developers’ time to market as they innovate new products for IoT device applications.

At the heart of the Synergy Platform is the Synergy Software Package (SSP), which is qualified, supported, warranted, and maintained by Renesas. The SSP consists of a real-time operating system (RTOS), extensive middleware, communications stacks, and more – all accessible through a robust Application Programming Interface (API) to free customers from struggling with lower-level details.

Developers can start MCU software development immediately at the API level so that they can focus on differentiating their own product instead of doing repetitive non-differentiating work. Additionally, system developers can lower their total cost of ownership, and remove many obstacles that prevent them from starting new designs.

System developers in South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and India can now access the full service of the Synergy Platform, using the Synergy Gallery website where simple click-through licensing is all that is needed for immediate download of professional software and development tools with no fees or royalties. In October this year, the launch will be extended to Mainland China/Hong Kong region and Taiwan region, completing global availability of the Synergy Platform.

Since its initial launch in the US market in October 2015, and subsequent launches in Europe and Japan, the Synergy Platform has continued to expand in capability and grow in unique value through expansion of features and business partnerships. The SSP is mature and already contains hundreds of sophisticated and integrated functions to ease MCU software development with more functionality coming with each SSP release. Developers using the Synergy Platform now have the choice of using either of two professional software development environments, both of which provide full step-by-step guidance and code generation: the IAR Embedded Workbench, the most widely used development tool chain in the world that is now integrated into the Synergy Platform, or e2studio, Renesas’ long-standing Eclipse-based development tool. Business expansion includes new partners participating the Verified Software Add-on (VSA) Program enabling Synergy Platform customers to browse and download third party software components from the Synergy Gallery that are pre-tested and verified by Renesas to be compatible with the SSP. Developers can add specialized functions to their SSP projects with confidence in the areas of secure communications, cloud services, home and industrial automation communication protocols.

“In the rapidly evolving IoT industry, those who cannot get to market first with products that have differentiated value are at an immediate disadvantage,” said Ronnie Ho, Director of General Purpose Marketing, Renesas Electronics Singapore. “By enabling developers to start at the software API level and enjoy a connected real-time system without the need to build and maintain baseline functionality, the Synergy Platform empowers our customers to drive innovation and differentiation in their own end-products to succeed in a very competitive market.”