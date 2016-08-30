Nutanix acquires PernixData and Calm.io

PernixData and Calm.io Augment Data and Control Fabrics of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform



Nutanix, an enterprise cloud computing company, announced that PernixData and Calm.io will join the Nutanix family.



Nutanix has executed a definitive agreement to acquire PernixData, a pioneer in scale-out data acceleration and analytics. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nutanix has closed the acquisition of Calm.io, an innovator in DevOps automation.

By adding world-class technology, products and engineering talent, Nutanix can accelerate the delivery of an Enterprise Cloud Platform that rivals the agility, automation and consumer-grade simplicity of the public cloud but with the control, security and attractive long-term economics of on-premises infrastructure. These additions will enable Nutanix to pioneer new software stacks for storage-class memory systems, enhance its Application Mobility Fabric (AMF) with cross-cloud workload migration and bring rich, cloud-inspired orchestration and workflow automation to its Prism management software.

The New Data Fabric for the post-Flash Era

Nutanix and PernixData share an architectural design philosophy that next-generation datacenter fabrics must keep data and applications close in order to drive the fastest possible performance and to deliver flexible, cost-effective infrastructure scaling. With this common vision, the two companies will develop an advanced data stack to replace traditional storage silos and high-latency networks with newer storage-class memory and advanced interconnects. These planned strategic investments in new server and storage technologies will provide customers with a re-imagined data fabric for a post-flash era of enterprise computing.

The combined teams will also focus on reducing the inertia of application data that inhibits workload mobility across virtual and cloud environments. Planned enhancements to Nutanix App Mobility Fabric (AMF) will deliver the flexibility to run any application in any environment, without business-critical data being held hostage to a legacy infrastructure.

“PernixData software has helped hundreds of customers virtualize their applications without compromising performance and visibility,” said Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder, PernixData. “With highly aligned cultures, ambition and talent, we are genuinely excited to join the Nutanix team. And, with our common devotion to 100% software-driven solutions, will look forward to helping customers accelerate their journey to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform.”

Unleash DevOps in the Enterprise Cloud

The Calm.io and Nutanix teams will work to bring an application-first approach to choosing, managing and consuming IT infrastructure – enabling customers to pick the right cloud for each application. Nutanix plans to add cloud automation and management capabilities to its existing software stack to deliver application and service orchestration, runtime lifecycle management, policy-based governance, comprehensive reporting and auditing services to support all application environments, including virtual machines, containers and microservices. Together, Calm.io and Nutanix plan to bring together clouds, platforms and people, on an elegantly simple pane-of-glass.

“We have shared a similar vision as Nutanix since day one – datacenter infrastructure must be fully automated, simple to deploy and easy-to-use,” said Aaditya Sood, Calm.io CEO and founder, “We are excited to join the Nutanix team to work together to eliminate the daunting complexity of legacy datacenters by taking a radical, application-centric view of IT infrastructure.”

“Today is a very special day in Nutanix’s history,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Nutanix. “PernixData and Calm.io both have exceptional technology, solid engineering teams, and visionary leaders with the ‘Founder’s Mentality’; they have dreamt big and persevered against great odds to build phenomenal products. We are honored to welcome them into the Nutanix family, and build the next generation of innovative products and truly helping our customers realize the vision of the Enterprise Cloud.”