Indian public cloud market in India set to cross $1 billion mark in 2016, predicts Zinnov

Zinnov, a leading management consulting firm, today released its much-awaited study on the Cloud Market in India, with a specific focus on Public Cloud. The study titled, ‘Indian Public Cloud Market Landscape,’ brings to light how India continues to be a prominent market for cloud technology adoption. Public cloud market in specific is likely to cross the $1 Bn mark in 2016 and will see a growth of over 34% CAGR to be a $3.9-4.0 billion market by 2020.

With multiple growth drivers like investments in local data centers, maturing channel partner ecosystem, and rapidly growing developer ecosystem, cloud spending will continue to dominate the market landscape and cross the $10 Bn mark by 2020, including both public and private cloud spending.

At $2.6-2.8 billion, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) will continue to be the biggest spend category within public cloud followed by Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) cumulatively accounting for $1.2 Bn by 2020. While the mature enterprise ecosystem is driving significant demand, the vibrant SMB/start-up landscape and government initiatives are indeed bound to increase the public cloud consumption going forward, said the Zinnov report.

The Zinnov study read that Public cloud adoption is gaining momentum across leading industry verticals and some of the key trends across these verticals state the following:

– IT/ITES – IT/ITeS vertical accounts for 35-45% of total public cloud spending.

– Manufacturing – Manufacturing companies will leverage SaaS solutions to augment customer outreach.

– BFSI – Massive investments in India datacenter setup by technology vendors is driving the cloud adoption.

– Healthcare – EMR, EHR and Genomics expected to drive demand for data storage in cloud. Healthcare analytics is witnessing increased traction in the market.

– Retail/e-commerce – Customer targeting and need for Data analytics at scale is driving adoption.

– Telecom – Increased focus on digital customer experience will drive cloud adoption.

Commenting on the released study, Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov said, “Cloud market will present a $10 Bn opportunity by 2020 and positions India as a strategic market for global cloud vendors. We expect technology companies to continue to make investments in innovative go-to-market strategies and partnerships to tap this huge opportunity. We will see at least 15-20 top global cloud companies to enter India market in a big way in the next 12 months.”

Rajat Kohli, Engagement Manager, Zinnov added, “The cloud channel partner ecosystem has evolved significantly and India currently boasts of 1600-1800 capable partners fulfilling public cloud demands in the market. These partners provide extensive customer reach and technical capabilities to support cloud initiatives of cloud technology providers and are helping to grow the market significantly.”

The report further noted that the decision making on cloud investments within enterprises is no longer being controlled by the IT departments and is involving a lot many stakeholders from the business, product, marketing and technology groups, among others. Cloud providers will need to alter their sales and marketing approaches significantly to articulate value and ROI to a variety of such stakeholders. Cloud will soon move from being seen as a technology investment area to an approach to maximize customer, partner and employee value.