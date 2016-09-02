Housing.com launches ‘Housing Go’

Housing.com website upgraded to Progressive Web App (PWA), allows instant access from the handset’s home screen through a shortcut that eliminates the need for users to open the browser and then visit Housing.com

Housing.com, India’s most innovative and trusted real estate platform, has today introduced ‘Housing Go’, a Progressive Web App (PWA). The upgraded site will now offer a seamless user experience to all smartphone users while they access Housing.com and its features.

‘Housing Go’ is available on Android as well as iOS powered mobile handsets and supports all modern browsers following the PWA guidelines. One of the key features of ‘Housing Go’ includes an intelligent caching feature that allows users to access the site while offline or with minimum usage of data to experience unparalleled performance. In addition to that, it also offers instant access from the handset’s home screen through a shortcut that eliminates the need for users to open the browser and then visit Housing.com. ‘Housing Go’ will also enable users to get push notifications when the browser is closed which will ensure a personalized and augmented user experience.

With smartphones gradually gaining momentum in tier II and III markets as entry-level handsets become more accessible, ‘Housing Go’ will penetrate this section of target audience to offer them a platform to search information like never before.

While mobile web has the highest reach, it is the apps that witness better engagement. ‘Housing Go’ has been designed to enhance the performance on the mobile website with the goal of improving engagement metrics. The page load performance is expected to improve by 30%, conversions by up to 40% and user engagement by 10%, all of which will prove the efficacy of the new PWA-based mobile site.

Commenting on this, Vivek Jain, Chief Product and Technology Officer, said, “At Housing.com, our vision is to simplify the way we buy and sell homes through technology and product innovations. We are committed to providing the most reliable, fast, and engaging experience to all our customers. With ‘Housing Go’ which follows Google’s PWA guidelines, we are bringing the benefits of an app to the mobile web including app look and feel, single click instant loading from a home screen icon and an extremely fast and responsive user experience. We will continue to innovate and invest in more such initiatives like AMP and one-click login to delight our customers. We are certain that the users will find value in ‘Housing Go’ and it will make a positive difference in their home-buying experience.”

In the recent past, Housing.com has introduced various features aimed at enhancing the user experience, these include Personalised Search, Privilege Price Cards, Valuation Pilot and Routing among others.