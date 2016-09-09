Fortinet launches plug-in-play Universal Wireless Access Points

Universal access points feature innovative plug-in-play implementation, enabling each device to automatically determine the type of management backend and pull down configuration information to deliver rapid deployment without the need for IT to manually update every appliance

Fortinet , the global cyber security vendor has announced the launch of its new FortiAP-U series of universal wireless access points (AP), which simplifies deployment and administration of access networks, offering a single appliance that is compatible with all Fortinet access management platforms – including FortiWLC enterprise wireless LAN controllers, integrated with FortiGate enterprise firewall LAN controllers and FortiCloud’s controllerless cloud wireless management.

Universal access points feature innovative plug-in-play implementation, enabling each device to automatically determine the type of management backend and pull down configuration information to deliver rapid deployment without the need for IT to manually update every appliance.

“IT teams face severe challenges scaling and securing their wireless networks to meet rising access demands and the increasing dangers posed by IoT. The Fortinet Security Fabric solves these challenges by integrating security with the wireless infrastructure to unlock advanced internal segmentation strategies that are critical to defend against IoT threats. Now offering automated operations and plug-in-play compatibility with any Fortinet access management backend, the introduction of Fortinet’s patented FortiAP-U series of universal access points lowers the barrier for customers to implement the increased security protections of the Fortinet Security Fabric,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Director, India & SAARC, Fortinet.