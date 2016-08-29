DHFL Group’s Tech2.0: IBM Watson and Design Thinking to lead the way

IBM Watson to help the hosuing finance company get deeper into the consumer psyche and design thinking will allow to get deeper insights into the requirements of the various stakeholders like customers, brokers and others

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), One of India’s largest home loan and housing finance company is heading towards the end of its two year long technology transformation programme. Tech2.0. “A couple of years back, there was an understanding in the group that the current technology platform while it has served us well for many many years is not going to sustain with our aggressive growth targets,” says Jayesh Shah, EVP & Head – Technology Initiatives, DHFL, Financial Services Group. This drived the housing loan company to undertake the Tech2.0 transformation programme. The benefits visualised from the programme are – better customer experience, reduced turnaround time, improved efficiency, higher productivity – to future proof the organisation for another five years against technology obsolescence. DHFL has hired IBM as the transformation partner. There is a separate Programme Management Office (PMO) manned by IBM’s consultancy Services division.

An important component of the programme is the PoC being run with IBM Watson. “We are doing a PoC on cognitive analytics using the IBM Watson platform. The objective is to get deeper insights into our data and help the business make more informed decisions,” informs Shah. DHFL is a thirty year organisation and the data generated over these years has been humongous. The cognitive engine of Watson helps derive deep insights into what the data is trying to convey about the customer psyche. The data outside of the organisation will also be pooled in the cognitive engine – to decipher the data footprint left on the Internet and what it means for DHFL. The company is in the second month of the PoC.

An extensive web portal design is also being worked upon to make it easier for the prospective customer to easily navigate through the web interfaces. “DHFL is completely sold on the concept of ‘Design Thinking’,” says Shah. IBM’s design thinking team from Bengaluru has been hired. They are associating with DHFL to develop the web portal. The design thinking workshops are on. The customers, brokers, partners are included in the workshop. The exercise is to understand the demands after a deep consultative dialogue from all the relevant departments and then create the web platform.

Shah is looking at Blockchain very closely. There are no plans as yet. The use cases has to be identified first.

