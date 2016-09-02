Bandhan Bank to launch merchant PoS machines soon

Bandhan bank, from the coming month will start offering merchant PoS machines which will help merchants to swipe any other card on the bank’s PoS machines and transact with customers. “The merchants can use our PoS machines with any other card on that,” said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder & MD, Bandhan Bank.



The Bank has already deployed fifteen thousand PoS machines. On a daily basis, approximately twenty lakh transactions are conducted through them. Thus customers in rural areas are empowered to transact from their home. The PoS is connected with the bank’s Core Banking System (CBS). Credit card can be used to deposit and withdraw the money. The PoS machines are equipped to capture the biometric details of the customer.



Bandhan Bank has recently adopted mobile and Internet banking – retail and corporate both. “The bank plans to start supporting the UPI platform from next month,” said Ghosh



The MFI turned bank kicked off operations in August 2015 and is commemorating it’s first anniversary. It now operates across 29 states and through 3,082 touch points consisting of 700 bank branches, 2,142 Doorstep Service Centres (DSCs) and 240 ATMs catering to 8.9 million customers.