Amdocs introduces Amdocs Optima, expanding its value proposition to midsized communication businesses and digital enterprises

Offers midsized communication businesses, mobile virtual network operators and digital enterprises the ability to rapidly and securely monetize any product or service

Amdocs, one of the leading providers of customer experience solutions, announced Amdocs Optima, a new digital customer management and commerce platform. Designed for midsized communication businesses and digital enterprises of all sizes to monetize any product or service, Amdocs Optima supports the entire business lifecycle, from order to cash, and can be deployed on premise or in the cloud.

Amdocs also separately announced that Seaborn Networks, a developer and operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems connecting Brazil and the U.S., will deploy Amdocs Optima to be able to introduce innovative pricing models and manage relationships with its customers from initial engagement to cash, under a seven-year managed services contract.

Amdocs Optima allows service providers to quickly enter a new vertical, line of business or geography, offering sophisticated revenue management capabilities to support pre- and post-paid customers and any B2B model, across all channels. The new platform consolidates and expands on Amdocs’ offerings for midsized communication businesses, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and digital enterprises, including acquired products, and introduces a unifying business integration layer and a sophisticated user interface with a common, cloud-based architecture.

For digital enterprises, such as companies offering digital subscription, finance, transportation and utility services, and which use subscription-based business models, Amdocs Optima offers support for multi-hierarchy, multi-regional and multi-vertical operations with flexible engagement models, including software as a service (SaaS) pricing options. Utilizing JBoss technology and pre-defined REST application interfaces (APIs), Amdocs Optima enables cloud-to-cloud connectivity and can be easily integrated with third party enterprise and customer management applications, as well as into social channels. Also delivering intuitive self-service for end customers, Amdocs Optima allows digital enterprises to offer better-targeted services and quickly resolve customer issues and inquiries and on the customer’s preferred channels.

“Non-traditional and Tier 3 service providers addressing the demands of the current, dynamic market require the ready-to-deploy services and solutions that Amdocs Optima intends to deliver,” said Jeremiah Caron, senior vice president – Analysis at Current Analysis. “Speed is imperative for competitive differentiation and investor confidence, so it is essential that service providers attempting to enter new markets or address new opportunities monetize their investments with as little friction—and as little expense—as possible. Experienced and proven solution providers such as Amdocs are naturally well-positioned to support these new initiatives.”

“With Amdocs Optima we are bringing 30+ years of knowhow in telecom billing to the cross-vertical enterprise space,” said Patrick McGrory, president for Amdocs’ emerging offerings. “No other vendor in the subscription customer experience space has our expertise in high-volume, complex, transactional, mission-critical environments that must operate with utmost security standards. With companies like Uber and Airbnb disrupting economies, subscription billing is growing, both in transaction volumes as well as in the complexity of the use cases. Amdocs Optima takes subscription billing to the next level to allow these companies to scale their operations and expand internationally.”