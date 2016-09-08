Why ITC Infotech implemented IBM’s recruitment process automation

The solution -IBM Kenexa BrassRing on Cloud, helps in managing the requisition process, including job creation, approval and advertising and as an integrated platform for applicants, recruiters and agencies to view and apply for jobs.

IBM recently announced its strategic partnership with ITC Infotech, a specialized global technology consulting firm and a business solutions provider, for deploying a comprehensive recruitment system that will automate all the recruitment processes at ITC while managing the cost and time that goes into these time consuming procedures.

ITC Infotech was looking for an end-to-end global recruiting platform to improve the efficiency of its HR functions that could in turn, also reduce its hiring cost while saving cycle time from requisition to deployment of its employees, leading to increased business productivity.

Anand Talwar, CHRO, ITC Infotech, said “In keeping with the company’s strategy of being a provider of digital solutions; we need HR and HR processes to be digital ready. We needed a seamless social media connect and one global system.”

While speaking to Express Computer, he also added that the implementation should help us enhance employee experience. “An employee’s experience begins prior to their joining the company. Further a single platform for global recruitment will give us a full demand to dollar cycle. This will create visibility in social media and provide real time data and dashboards. We hope that this will also help us improve recruitment efficiency in terms of cost, productivity and time to fulfill,” said Talwar.

IBM Kenexa BrassRing on Cloud is a solution that is currently being implemented for ITC Infotech. It will allow automating the overall recruitment system which includes the managing of its requisition process, including job creation, approval and advertising. It also provides an integrated platform for applicants, recruiters and agencies to view and apply for jobs. In addition, the software’s IBM BrassRing Talent Gateway application helps standardizing application process, branding on career portal and allowing for accessibility over a range of devices.

Glenn Dittrich, Director Smarter Workforce, said, “IBM Smarter Workforce will set up a global recruitment system to cater to ITC Infotech’s growth plan for the next three years. BrassRing will provide a rich experience and collaborative tools for the recruiters, integration to social media and passive candidate building in real time.”

He also told that BrassRing is used by Fortune 500 companies and will enable ITC Infotech to reduce cost per hire, increase productivity, increase savings from reduced requisition to deployment cycle time.

The solution -IBM Kenexa BrassRing on Cloud, helps in managing the requisition process, including job creation, approval and advertising and as an integrated platform for applicants, recruiters and agencies to view and apply for jobs.

“Having automated, this allows for saving time and costs as the users does not have to spend time on repetitive tasks. In addition, BrassRing’s Talent Gateway application helps standardize application process, employment branding on career portal and allowing for accessibility over a range of devices. Other aspects of the solution includes Social Media Integration to increase brand recognition and social advertising. The solution also includes the IBM Kenexa Lead Manager a candidate relationship management tool to enable and empower recruiters to utilize marketing tools to proactive search for passive talent in order to develop strong pipeline and maintain candidate relationship. The system will also include an agency management portal for sharing jobs with agencies, payment tracking etc,” elaborated Dittrich.