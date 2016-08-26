MOOCS, the next big thing in distance education

The change in people’s mindset of choosing digital options over the traditional ones has played a huge role in creating the digital revolution

By Beas Dev Ralhan

Computer and the Internet have captured everyone’s interest across geographies. The available digital options are moulding the consumer’s decisions around the globe. Computers are now helping scientists experiment with DNA and chromosomes in genetic engineering, robot-guided hands are operating in hospitals and the conventional newspapers and magazines are being replaced by e-papers and e-magazines. The change in people’s mindset of choosing digital options over the traditional ones has played a huge role in creating the digital revolution. And the education sector hasn’t remained untouched by this revolution.

One of the most talked about technology-driven, educational tools are the Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCs as they are popularly called. The MOOCs came into the limelight back in 2012, raising many eyebrows in the teaching fraternity concerning its effectiveness. Still it managed to cut a niche for itself partly because its pedagogy is akin to conventional instructional techniques and mainly due to its accessibility. Therefore, with the continuous increase in the popularity and hunger for technology, MOOCs have become the next big thing in distance education / higher learning.

Current scenario and big player / data

According to Class Central, a website that aggregates MOOC listings from providers around the world, Coursera was the leading distance-education provider, registering 17 million users in 2015, followed by FutureLearn which grew 275% in the same year with an estimated 3 million users. More than 500 universities are offering courses which are focused on fee-based credentials, including those leading to academic credit or full degrees. According to a report by Marketsandmarkets, the MOOCs industry is estimated to become $8.5 billion worth globally by 2020, growing from $1.83 billion today.

Currently, MOOCs have become well-defined online courses aimed at large-scale participation and open access via web. Major players like Udacity, Coursera and edX claim that though the enrollment worldwide is yet to be counted, it’s a well-known fact that more than a million people across the globe have viewed videos, submitted assignments and taken quizzes using these platforms.

How MOOCs are helping students

MOOCs are easily available and accessible to anyone with Internet connectivity, resulting in millions of enrollments around the world. Courses offered by colleges and universities constitute videos, presentations, automated assessments, digital resources, peer-assessed assignments and peer discussions. Courses are available in fields like computer programming, mechanical engineering, agriculture, music, philosophy, literature and law making. MOOCs is a useful tool for career advancement.

Majority of the courses available are self-paced and require discipline. Hence, there should be an urge of self-motivation and commitment in an individual aspiring to complete an online course. Furthermore, MOOCs on subjects like Science and Maths may require hands-on research while applying formulas, etc, giving a broader boulevard to distance learning. Acceptance of MOOCs is evolving continuously, benefitting many career-changers and lifelong learners, who desire to improve their knowledge and perspective throughout their lives.

MOOCs impact in India

MOOCs have become a gateway to those who do not have the opportunity or means to avail high-quality education. It gives millions of people access to higher education who are less privileged and in far flung areas and are, therefore, unable to afford conventional means of education. Moreover, MOOCs will help empower people and boost their career prospects in India.

MOOCs have given Indian academics a better sense of creating a framework of lesson plan, short lectures and self-contained segments for student engagement. In 2014, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development also launched a MOOC platform SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) to provide standardised education to the aspirants.

Furthermore, recognising the effectiveness of MOOCs, the government has proposed that the Union Budget FY17 should focus on providing training, education and entrepreneurship. Also, the budget includes the launch of the digital literacy scheme to reach 6 crore rural households in the coming three years.

MOOCs in K–12

The K–12 sector has also started exploring the possibility of using open content, competency-based education, learning analytics and personalised instructions. The trend will continue, since the cost of the technology has significantly dropped and the access to the device and connectivity continues to increase. Pedagogically, K–12 education differs from higher education as teacher quality and classroom instructions are necessary in this sector. However, MOOCs can be of help in the K–12 sector by the following means:

Schools can bridge the shortage of teacher through MOOCs platform, particularly in math and science.

MOOCs platform can also provide numerous courses as per individual interests such as foreign language, history, nature or technology.

MOOCs’ lectures and regular quizzes can be challenging and alluring to the classroom.

Blended learning: Traditional classrooms are no longer motivating for students. However, a combination of both technology and classroom method can enhance learning. This is called blended learning.

Lastly, in a developing country like India, the majority of the population resides in rural areas where people lack access to quality education, infrastructure and education material. Learning through online mediums like MOOCs can be considered a cost-effective game changer in distance learning / higher education. Moreover, students can acquire knowledge, read, and connect with the like-minded people globally sitting in the comfort of their homes.

The author is a CEO & Co-founder of Next Education India Pvt Ltd